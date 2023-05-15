Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,057,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,482,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $119.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

