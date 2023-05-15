Aviva PLC Acquires 16,563 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 171,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $376.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

