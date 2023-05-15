Aviva PLC Acquires 17,309 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 490,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,254,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.46 and its 200 day moving average is $455.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,927 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

