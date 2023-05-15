Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 829.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476,689 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.77 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

