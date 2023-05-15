Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

