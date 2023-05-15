Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,613 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Avantor worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

