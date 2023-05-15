Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 9.2 %

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.16. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

