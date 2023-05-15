Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,251,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 5,534,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,290.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

