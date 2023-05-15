Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,251,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 5,534,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,290.2 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
