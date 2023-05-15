Barclays Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $31.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Equitable stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

