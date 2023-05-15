Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $249,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

BDX opened at $252.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

