Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

