Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.