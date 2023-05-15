Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $167.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

