Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,086.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $41.09 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.