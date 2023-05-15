Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $283.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.94.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.