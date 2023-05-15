Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

