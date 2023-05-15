Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

