Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.92 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $484.65 million, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

