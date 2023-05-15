Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $552.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 30.53%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
