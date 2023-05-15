Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $253.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.28. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $195.77 and a 12-month high of $336.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

