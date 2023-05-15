Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU opened at $51.87 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $697.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

