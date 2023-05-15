Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $611,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $424,000.

ACWF stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

