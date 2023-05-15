Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $167.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average of $240.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.