Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,559 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,407,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after buying an additional 180,909 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.