Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

