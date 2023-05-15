Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,946 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 50,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 70,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

