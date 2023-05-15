Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.25 on Friday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

