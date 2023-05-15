Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Biocept Price Performance
NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.25 on Friday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.