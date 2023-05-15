Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BDCO opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

