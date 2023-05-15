Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of BDCO opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.