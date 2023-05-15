Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $13.58

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.67. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $247,509.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

