Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT at $143.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

SIEGY stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

