BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $44,940.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRP opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. William Blair cut shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

