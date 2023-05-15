BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$143.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOO shares. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$99.26 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$76.72 and a 1-year high of C$120.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$103.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.95% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 13.3773585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.