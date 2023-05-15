BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.