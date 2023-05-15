Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 354,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

