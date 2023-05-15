Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127,159.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

