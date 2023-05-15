Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

