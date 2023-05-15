Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $128,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

CNC opened at $67.17 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.