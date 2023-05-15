Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

CB stock opened at $200.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

