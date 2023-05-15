Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 863.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

