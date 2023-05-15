Citigroup Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $48.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

