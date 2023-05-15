Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,334 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $187.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

