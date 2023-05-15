Citigroup Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIS. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

