Coastline Trust Co Buys 11,094 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 146.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,131,000 after buying an additional 1,390,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.