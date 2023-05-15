Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 12,414 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

