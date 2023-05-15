Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $1,110,633.84 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.