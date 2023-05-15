Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Richard Sands Sells 3,858,476 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $227.75 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -446.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

