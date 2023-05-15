Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellium by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.88. Constellium has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

