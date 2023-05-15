Credit Suisse Group Boosts UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $4.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

UWM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.92 on Friday. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in UWM by 1,597.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 169,599 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

