CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $135.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.50%.
Insider Activity at CSW Industrials
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
