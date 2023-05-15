CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $135.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $413,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

