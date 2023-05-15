DA Davidson Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $92.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Crane Stock Up 0.8 %
CR stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.
In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
